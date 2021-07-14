Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 3:36AM PDT until July 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon
Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades
and 681 Yakama Alpine District.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent today, and as low as 20
percent Thursday.
* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger and could
allow for new fire starts and spread of existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.