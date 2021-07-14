Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 3:50PM PDT until July 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia

Basin of Washington, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645

Asotin County and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia

Basin.

* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities

will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing for rapid

spread of existing fires and any new fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.