Red Flag Warning issued July 14 at 3:50PM PDT until July 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters

Ranger District, 639 East Slopes of the Northern Oregon

Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern Washington Cascades

and 681 Yakama Alpine District.

* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent today and 20 percent on

Thursday.

* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative humidities

will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing for rapid

spread of existing fires and any new fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.