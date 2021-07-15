Red Flag Warning issued July 15 at 4:10AM PDT until July 15 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia
Basin of Washington, 643 Blue Mountains of Washington, 645
Asotin County and 675 Eastern Washington Southern Columbia
Basin.
* WINDS…West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing
for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.