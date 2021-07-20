Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 10:54AM PDT until July 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the
Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern
Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon and 641
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.
* WINDS…West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum of 10-20 percent.
* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing
for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.