Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 4:22AM PDT until July 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect

until 10 PM PDT Wednesday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative

humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing

for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.