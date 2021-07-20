Red Flag Warning issued July 20 at 4:22AM PDT until July 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
until 10 PM PDT Wednesday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon.
* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 percent.
* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative
humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing
for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
Comments