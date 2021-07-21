Red Flag Warning issued July 21 at 3:53PM PDT until July 21 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 639 East Slopes of the

Northern Oregon Cascades, 639 East Slopes of the Southern

Washington Cascades, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon and 641

Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon.

* WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15-20 percent.

* IMPACTS…The gusty winds combined with low relative

humidities will lead to critical fire weather danger, allowing

for rapid spread of existing fires and any new fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.