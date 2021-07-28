Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 1:16PM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning, which is
in effect from 2 PM to 11 PM PDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch
has also been issued for thunderstorms producing abundant
lightning and is in effect from late Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are
expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.
* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near
thunderstorms.
* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically
dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm
outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
