Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 2:58PM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM to

11 PM PDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued.

This Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning is in effect from

Friday afternoon through Friday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to widely scattered storms will be

possible with a LAL 2 TO 3. Isolated dry thunderstorms will also

be possible.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty outflow winds are possible in and near

thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with

very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds

may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.