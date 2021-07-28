Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 2:58PM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM to
11 PM PDT Thursday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued.
This Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning is in effect from
Friday afternoon through Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated storms will be possible with a LAL 2 TO
3. Isolated dry thunderstorms will also be possible.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty outflow winds are possible in and near
thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with
very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds
may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
