July 29, 2021 5:41 AM
Published 9:16 PM

Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 9:16PM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING ABUNDANT
LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 608…

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.

* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are
expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.

* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near
thunderstorms.

* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically
dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm
outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

