Red Flag Warning issued July 28 at 9:16PM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING

THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING ABUNDANT

LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 608…

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are

expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.

* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near

thunderstorms.

* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically

dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm

outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.