Heat Advisory issued July 29 at 12:52PM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 106 expected with overnight lows only

falling to the mid 60s to mid 70s.

* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast

Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.

* WHEN…From 11 AM Thursday to 8 PM PDT Saturday. The hottest

days will be Friday and Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of very hot daytime

temperatures and continued warm overnight lows will lead to

prolonged periods of potential heat exposure. Excessive heat

warnings may be needed in future outlooks if forecasts call

for hotter temperatures.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.