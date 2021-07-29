Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 10:43PM PDT until July 30 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus

Sisters Ranger District.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered storms will be possible

with a LAL 3.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty outflow winds are possible in and near

thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with

very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds

may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.