Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 2:20PM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning, which is
in effect from 11 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. The
Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are
expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.
* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near
thunderstorms.
* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically
dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm
outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.