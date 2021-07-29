Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 2:20PM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag

Warning for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning, which is

in effect from 11 AM Friday to midnight PDT Friday night. The

Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are

expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.

* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near

thunderstorms.

* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically

dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm

outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.