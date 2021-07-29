Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 2:36PM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR

ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611…

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES

OR610 AND OR611…

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM to

11 PM PDT Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This

Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning is in effect from

Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The Fire Weather

Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus

Sisters Ranger District.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered storms will be possible

with a LAL 3.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty outflow winds are possible in and near

thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with

very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds

may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions

are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible

Red Flag Warnings.