Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 2:36PM PDT until July 30 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
…RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 11 PM PDT FRIDAY FOR
ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR610 AND OR611…
…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES
OR610 AND OR611…
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM to
11 PM PDT Friday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This
Fire Weather Watch for abundant lightning is in effect from
Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades and 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus
Sisters Ranger District.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered storms will be possible
with a LAL 3.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty outflow winds are possible in and near
thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with
very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds
may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
