Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 8:13AM PDT until July 29 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 2 PM this

afternoon to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zone 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered storms will be possible

with a LAL 3. Isolated dry thunderstorms will also be possible.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty outflow winds are possible in and near

thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with

very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds

may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.