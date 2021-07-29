Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 9:43PM PDT until July 31 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has cancelled the Red
Flag Warning.
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* When…11 AM Friday to Midnight PDT Friday night.
* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are
expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.
* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near
thunderstorms.
* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically
dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm
outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.