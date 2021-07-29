Skip to Content
July 30, 2021 6:01 AM
Published 9:43 PM

Red Flag Warning issued July 29 at 9:43PM PDT until July 31 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

The National Weather Service in Portland has cancelled the Red
Flag Warning.

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.

* When…11 AM Friday to Midnight PDT Friday night.

* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are
expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.

* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near
thunderstorms.

* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically
dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm
outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

National Weather Service

