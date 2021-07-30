Heat Advisory issued July 30 at 2:36PM PDT until July 30 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 105.
* WHERE…In Washington, Simcoe Highlands and Eastern Columbia
River Gorge of Washington. In Oregon, Foothills of the
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of
Oregon, Central Oregon, North Central Oregon, Eastern Columbia
River Gorge of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue
Mountains of Oregon and John Day Basin.
* WHEN…Until 8 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.