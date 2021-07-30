Heat Advisory issued July 30 at 4:38AM PDT until July 31 at 8:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* WHAT…Temperatures 95 to 106 expected with overnight lows only
falling to the mid 60s to mid 70s.
* WHERE…Portions of central, south central and southeast
Washington and central, north central and northeast Oregon.
* WHEN…Through 8 PM PDT Saturday. The hottest days will be
Friday and Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The combination of very hot daytime
temperatures and continued warm overnight lows will lead to
prolonged periods of potential heat exposure. Excessive heat
warnings may be needed in future outlooks if forecasts call
for hotter temperatures.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.