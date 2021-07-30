Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 12:31PM PDT until July 31 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon
Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon
Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National
Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608
Willamette National Forest.
* When…Through Midnight PDT Friday night.
* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are
expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.
* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near
thunderstorms.
* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically
dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm
outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.