Red Flag Warning issued July 30 at 12:31PM PDT until July 31 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 605 North Oregon

Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 606 Central Oregon

Cascade Foothills…Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National

Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608

Willamette National Forest.

* When…Through Midnight PDT Friday night.

* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are

expected, with an LAL of 2 to 3.

* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds possible near

thunderstorms.

* Impacts…The potential for abundant lightning and critically

dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm

outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.