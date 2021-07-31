Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 2:34PM PDT until August 1 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of
Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of
Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District
and 645 Asotin County.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered storms will be possible
with a LAL 3 to 4.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty outflow winds are possible in and near
thunderstorms.
* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with
very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds
may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.