Red Flag Warning issued July 31 at 5:01AM PDT until August 1 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 640 Central Mountains of

Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643

Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of

Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District

and 645 Asotin County.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered storms will be possible

with a LAL 3 to 4.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty outflow winds are possible in and near

thunderstorms.

* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with

very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds

may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.