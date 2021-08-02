Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 2:15PM PDT until August 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central

Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters

Ranger District and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with LALs

of 3.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms will have the potential to

produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with

very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds

may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.