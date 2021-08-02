Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 4:57AM PDT until August 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag

Warning for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning, which is

in effect from noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette

National Forest.

* When…From Noon through 11 PM PDT tonight (Monday).

* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are

expected with an LAL of 3.

* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds near thunderstorms may reach

40 to 60 mph from the stronger storms.

* Impacts…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may

result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may

result in erratic fire spread.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.