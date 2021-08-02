Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 4:57AM PDT until August 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for thunderstorms producing abundant lightning, which is
in effect from noon today to 11 PM PDT this evening.
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette
National Forest.
* When…From Noon through 11 PM PDT tonight (Monday).
* Thunderstorms/LAL…Scattered showers and thunderstorms are
expected with an LAL of 3.
* Outflow Winds…Gusty outflow winds near thunderstorms may reach
40 to 60 mph from the stronger storms.
* Impacts…Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may
result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may
result in erratic fire spread.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.
