Red Flag Warning issued August 2 at 6:06AM PDT until August 2 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 610 East Slopes of Central
Oregon Cascades, 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus Sisters
Ranger District and 640 Central Mountains of Oregon.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Isolated to scattered thunderstorms with LALs
of 3.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms will have the potential to
produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.
* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with
very dry fuels may lead to increased fire starts. Breezy winds
may lead to fire spread of any new or existing fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds…low relative humidity…and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.