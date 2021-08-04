Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 2:05PM PDT until August 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag
Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 AM to
11 PM PDT Thursday.
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains
of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington.
* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with
very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm
winds may also promote increased fire spread potential.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with LAL’s of 3 to 4.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce
wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph. Any severe storms could produce
even stronger winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can
contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can
promote extreme fire behavior.
Comments