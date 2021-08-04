Red Flag Warning issued August 4 at 2:05PM PDT until August 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag

Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect from 11 AM to

11 PM PDT Thursday.

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains

of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon and 641 Lower

Columbia Basin of Washington.

* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with

very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm

winds may also promote increased fire spread potential.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with LAL’s of 3 to 4.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce

wind gusts around 40 to 50 mph. Any severe storms could produce

even stronger winds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can

contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can

promote extreme fire behavior.