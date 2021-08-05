Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 1:47PM PDT until August 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains
of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower
Columbia Basin of Washington, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry
Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue
Mountains of Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645
Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County.
* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with
very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty
thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with LAL’s of 3 to 4.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms will have the potential to
produce wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can
contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can
promote extreme fire behavior.