Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 1:47PM PDT until August 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains

of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower

Columbia Basin of Washington, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry

Mountains, 643 Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue

Mountains of Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645

Wallowa District and 645 Asotin County.

* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with

very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty

thunderstorm winds may also promote increased fire spread.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with LAL’s of 3 to 4.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms will have the potential to

produce wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of

thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can

contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can

promote extreme fire behavior.