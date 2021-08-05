Red Flag Warning issued August 5 at 3:44AM PDT until August 5 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National Forest -minus
Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains of Oregon, 641
Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, 641 Lower Columbia Basin of
Washington, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 643
Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, 643 Blue Mountains of
Washington, 644 Central Blue Mountains, 645 Wallowa District and
645 Asotin County.
* IMPACTS…The potential for abundant lightning combined with
very dry fuels may result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm
winds may also promote increased fire spread.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Scattered thunderstorms with LAL’s of 3 to 4.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Thunderstorms will have the potential to produce
wind gusts of 30 to 50 mph.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination of
thunderstorms with abundant lightning and dry fuels can
contribute to new fire starts and gusty thunderstorm winds can
promote extreme fire behavior.