Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 2:18PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

At 218 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Head Of The River Campground, or 32 miles east of Crater Lake, moving

east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Head Of The River Campground.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.