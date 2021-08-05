Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 2:18PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
At 218 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Head Of The River Campground, or 32 miles east of Crater Lake, moving
east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Head Of The River Campground.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
