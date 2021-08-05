Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:02PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

At 300 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Silver Creek Marsh

Campground to 9 miles southeast of Head Of The River Campground.

Movement was north at 10 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Head Of The River Campground, Silver Creek Marsh Campground, Silver

Lake, East Bay Campground, Jackson Creek Forest Camp, Antler

Campground And Trailhead, Farm Well Campground And Trailhead and

Thompson Reservoir Campground.

This includes Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 35 and 63,

and near mile marker 74.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.