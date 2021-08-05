Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:52PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

At 351 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9

miles northeast of Summer Lake Wildlife Area, or 57 miles southeast

of La Pine, moving east at 15 to 20 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Crack In The Ground, Silver Lake, Farm Well Campground And Trailhead,

Summer Lake Safety Rest Area, Summer Lake Wildlife Area and Summer

Lake.

This includes Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 41 and 72.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.