Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:56PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Bly, or 35 miles east of Klamath Falls, moving east at 15 mph.
HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Happy Camp Campground, Cottonwood Meadows Campground, Cox Pass,
Quartz Mountain Snow Park, Beatty, Sprague River Park, Lofton
Reservoir Campground and Bly.
This includes Klamath-Lakeview Highway 140 in Oregon between mile
markers 39 and 74.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
