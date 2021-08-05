Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 3:56PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

At 355 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Bly, or 35 miles east of Klamath Falls, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Happy Camp Campground, Cottonwood Meadows Campground, Cox Pass,

Quartz Mountain Snow Park, Beatty, Sprague River Park, Lofton

Reservoir Campground and Bly.

This includes Klamath-Lakeview Highway 140 in Oregon between mile

markers 39 and 74.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to

localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.