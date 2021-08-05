Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 4:49PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

At 446 PM PDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near

Redmond. This storm was moving slowly northeastward.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible and pea size hail

was already reported in Redmond. Additionally, frequent

lightning and heavy rainfall are also possible.

SOURCE…Public.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include…

Redmond and Terrebonne.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.