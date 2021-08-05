Special Weather Statement issued August 5 at 4:49PM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
At 446 PM PDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm near
Redmond. This storm was moving slowly northeastward.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible and pea size hail
was already reported in Redmond. Additionally, frequent
lightning and heavy rainfall are also possible.
SOURCE…Public.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include…
Redmond and Terrebonne.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.
Comments