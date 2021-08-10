Excessive Heat Warning issued August 10 at 12:58PM PDT until August 14 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 100
expected.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades and South
Washington Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills
in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County and Upper Hood River
Valley.
* WHEN…From noon Wednesday to 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hottest days are expected on Thursday and
Friday. Overnight temperatures expected to be in the mid-60s.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
Be sure to check on neighbors, friends and family often during
the heat. If possible, transport those without air conditioning
to a cool space.
Comments