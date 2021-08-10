Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 10:21PM PDT until August 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 95

to 105 degrees expected and overnight low temperatures in the

50s to low 60s.

* WHERE…In California, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou

County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and

Modoc County. This includes the cities of Alturas, Adin,

Likely, Tionesta, Lava Beds, Dorris, Macdoel, and Tennant. In

Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and

Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This

includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Bly, Paisley,

Silver Lake, and Adel.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,

particularly for those working or participating in outdoor

activities.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.