Heat Advisory issued August 10 at 10:21PM PDT until August 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Hot conditions with afternoon high temperatures of 95
to 105 degrees expected and overnight low temperatures in the
50s to low 60s.
* WHERE…In California, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou
County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and
Modoc County. This includes the cities of Alturas, Adin,
Likely, Tionesta, Lava Beds, Dorris, Macdoel, and Tennant. In
Oregon, Klamath Basin, Northern and Eastern Klamath County and
Western Lake County and Central and Eastern Lake County. This
includes the cities of Klamath Falls, Lakeview, Bly, Paisley,
Silver Lake, and Adel.
* WHEN…From 1 PM Wednesday to 9 PM PDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
