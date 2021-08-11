Excessive Heat Warning issued August 11 at 3:52PM PDT until August 14 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* WHAT…Dangerously hot high temperatures 90-100F expected. Low
temperatures 60-75F, warmest on hilltops, expected.
* WHERE…In Washington, South Washington Cascades and South
Washington Cascade Foothills. In Oregon, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills, Northern Oregon Cascades, Cascade Foothills
in Lane County, Cascades in Lane County and Upper Hood River
Valley.
* WHEN…Through 10 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Be aware of surroundings and what the water looks like before you
or your pets recreate in the water. Harmful algae blooms can
increase in water bodies during hot weather, especially when the
water levels are low.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.