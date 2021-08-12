Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 3:53PM PDT until August 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* Affected Area…In Oregon above 2500 feet…Fire Weather Zone
603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range…Fire Weather
Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone
608 Willamette National Forest.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent.
* Temperatures…85-100 degrees.
* Instability…Deep surface mixing with heights 7000-12000 feet
above ground level.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible under
potential plume dominated behavior. Pyro-cumulus and pyro-
cumulonimbus activity is possible. Outdoor burning is not
recommended.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High Level Haines values will be 4 and 5,
however, the deep surface mixing and instability is resulting
in stability component values of 3. Additionally for Friday
and over the Cascades, mid-level moisture may produce isolated
thunderstorms which produce very little surface rain and gusty
outflow winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.