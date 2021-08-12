Red Flag Warning issued August 12 at 8:56AM PDT until August 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* Affected Area…In Oregon above 2500 feet…Fire Weather Zone

603 East Slopes of the Central Oregon Coast Range…Fire Weather

Zone 606 Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone

608 Willamette National Forest.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent.

* Temperatures…85-100 degrees.

* Instability…Deep surface mixing with heights 7000-12000 feet

above ground level.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any

new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible under

potential plume dominated behavior. Pyro-cumulus and pyro-

cumulonimbus activity is possible. Outdoor burning is not

recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High Level Haines values will be 4 and 5,

however, the deep surface mixing and instability is resulting

in stability component values of 3. Additionally for Friday

and over the Cascades, mid-level moisture may produce isolated

thunderstorms which produce very little surface rain and gusty

outflow winds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.