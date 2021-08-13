Heat Advisory issued August 13 at 1:06PM PDT until August 13 at 9:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Afternoon temperatures up to 100.

* WHERE…In California, North Central and Southeast Siskiyou

County, Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties and

Modoc County including Alturas, Adin, Likely, Tionesta, Lava

Beds, Dorris, Macdoel, and Tennant. In Oregon, Central and

Eastern Lake County, Klamath Basin and Northern and Eastern

Klamath County and Western Lake County including Klamath Falls,

Lakeview, Bly, Paisley, Silver Lake, and Adel.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out

of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young

children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles

under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When

possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or

evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat

stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when

possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational

Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent

rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone

overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.