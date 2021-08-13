Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 3:32PM PDT until August 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes

of the Central Oregon Coast Range…Fire Weather Zone 606

Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608

Willamette National Forest.

* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent.

* Temperatures…85-100 degrees.

* Instability…Deep surface mixing with heights 7000-12000 feet

above ground level.

* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any

new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible under

potential plume dominated behavior. Pyro-cumulus and pyro-

cumulonimbus activity is possible. Outdoor burning is not

recommended.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High Level Haines values will be 4 and 5,

however, the deep surface mixing and instability is resulting in

stability component values of 3. Additionally for this evening

over the Cascades, mid-level moisture may produce isolated

thunderstorms which produce very little surface rain and gusty

outflow winds.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the

above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.