Red Flag Warning issued August 13 at 3:32PM PDT until August 13 at 10:00PM PDT by NWS Portland OR
* Affected Area…In Oregon…Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes
of the Central Oregon Coast Range…Fire Weather Zone 606
Central Oregon Cascade Foothills and Fire Weather Zone 608
Willamette National Forest.
* Relative Humidity…As low as 15 percent.
* Temperatures…85-100 degrees.
* Instability…Deep surface mixing with heights 7000-12000 feet
above ground level.
* Impacts…Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible under
potential plume dominated behavior. Pyro-cumulus and pyro-
cumulonimbus activity is possible. Outdoor burning is not
recommended.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…High Level Haines values will be 4 and 5,
however, the deep surface mixing and instability is resulting in
stability component values of 3. Additionally for this evening
over the Cascades, mid-level moisture may produce isolated
thunderstorms which produce very little surface rain and gusty
outflow winds.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.