Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 2:16PM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National

Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains

of Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644

Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.

* IMPACTS…Although some storms will bring heavy downpours,

there is a potential for new fire starts at the onset of

lightning…or new starts outside the core of the heavy rain.

This will be most likely late this afternoon through this

evening.

* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with the

lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may

also occur.

* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic winds are always possible

with thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of 30 to 40 mph

outflow winds that may enhance the spread of new or existing

fires.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination dry

surface fuels and abundant lightning may lead to new fire starts.

Gusty thunderstorm winds may also lead to increased fire spread

potential for any existing or new fires.