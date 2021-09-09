Red Flag Warning issued September 9 at 2:16PM PDT until September 10 at 12:00AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
* AFFECTED AREA…Fire Weather Zones 611 Deschutes National
Forest -minus Sisters Ranger District, 640 Central Mountains
of Oregon, 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains, 644
Central Blue Mountains and 645 Wallowa District.
* IMPACTS…Although some storms will bring heavy downpours,
there is a potential for new fire starts at the onset of
lightning…or new starts outside the core of the heavy rain.
This will be most likely late this afternoon through this
evening.
* THUNDERSTORMS…Frequent lightning is possible with the
lightning activity level of 3. A few dry lightning strikes may
also occur.
* OUTFLOW WINDS…Gusty and erratic winds are always possible
with thunderstorms. The storms will be capable of 30 to 40 mph
outflow winds that may enhance the spread of new or existing
fires.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now….or will shortly. A combination dry
surface fuels and abundant lightning may lead to new fire starts.
Gusty thunderstorm winds may also lead to increased fire spread
potential for any existing or new fires.