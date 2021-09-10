Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 12:34PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

At 1231 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms

along a line extending from near Macdoel to near Bly to near

Paisley. Movement of storms was northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible. Brief very heavy rain and dangerous lightning may

also occur.

Locations impacted include…

Klamath Falls, Tulelake, Merrill, Paisley, Newell, Quartz Mountain

Snow Park, Beatty, Gerber Recreation Site, Campbell And Dead Horse

Lakes, North Fork Sprague River Trailhead, Chewaucan Crossing

Trailhead, Currier Spring Trailhead, Bly, Government Harvey Pass, Cox

Pass, Lookout Rock Trailhead, Barnes Valley At Gerber Reservoir,

Sprague River Park, Summer Lake and Dairy Point Campground.

This includes the following highways…

Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 68 and 111.

Klamath-Lakeview Highway 140 in Oregon between mile markers 6 and

70.

Highway 70 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 6.

Highway 139 in Modoc County California between mile markers 44 and

50.

Highway 139 in Siskiyou County California between mile markers 1 and

5.

Highway 39 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 19.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.