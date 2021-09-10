Special Weather Statement issued September 10 at 12:34PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
At 1231 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms
along a line extending from near Macdoel to near Bly to near
Paisley. Movement of storms was northeast at 30 mph.
HAZARD…Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail.
SOURCE…Radar indicated.
IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible. Brief very heavy rain and dangerous lightning may
also occur.
Locations impacted include…
Klamath Falls, Tulelake, Merrill, Paisley, Newell, Quartz Mountain
Snow Park, Beatty, Gerber Recreation Site, Campbell And Dead Horse
Lakes, North Fork Sprague River Trailhead, Chewaucan Crossing
Trailhead, Currier Spring Trailhead, Bly, Government Harvey Pass, Cox
Pass, Lookout Rock Trailhead, Barnes Valley At Gerber Reservoir,
Sprague River Park, Summer Lake and Dairy Point Campground.
This includes the following highways…
Highway 31 in Oregon between mile markers 68 and 111.
Klamath-Lakeview Highway 140 in Oregon between mile markers 6 and
70.
Highway 70 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 6.
Highway 139 in Modoc County California between mile markers 44 and
50.
Highway 139 in Siskiyou County California between mile markers 1 and
5.
Highway 39 in Oregon between mile markers 1 and 19.
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
