Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 11:48AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

Alerts

The weather pattern will change later this week as a series of

strong, wet cold fronts will bring an end to this long dry and hot

summer.

Overnight temperatures will cool into the lower to middle 40s

Wednesday night, with some of our more exposed and traditionally

cooler locales dropping down into the 30s. With the potential of

frost in outlying rural areas, consider taking time and

precautions to protect any temperature sensitive plants. Afternoon

high temperatures will be in the 70s through Thursday, then cool

to the 60s for Friday into this weekend.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday and Friday

night, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the

region since last spring. Exact amounts are still being ironed

out, but there is increasing confidence for at least a half inch

or more for the interior lowlands, with one to two inches for the

Willapa Hills, Coast Range and the Cascades. Afterwards, cool

showery weather is expected for Saturday into Sunday.

With the expected rainfall, any clogged drains or gutters could

easily overfill. With the dry weather through Thursday, consider

checking outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor

drainage and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

Also, there areas around in the past burned-over areas, such as

the Santiam Canyon and the upper McKenzie River Valley, could see

For the latest forecasts and weather observations, visit

www.weather.gov/portland