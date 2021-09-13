Special Weather Statement issued September 13 at 11:58AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
CCA
The weather pattern will change later this week as a series of
strong, wet cold fronts will bring an end to this long dry and hot
summer.
Overnight temperatures will cool into the lower to middle 40s
Wednesday night, with some of our more exposed and traditionally
cooler locales dropping down into the 30s. With the potential of
frost in outlying rural areas, consider taking time and
precautions to protect any temperature sensitive plants. Afternoon
high temperatures will be in the 70s through Thursday, then cool
to the 60s for Friday into this weekend.
A strong cold front will push into the region Friday and Friday
night, bringing the first significant widespread rain to the
region since last spring. Exact amounts are still being ironed
out, but there is increasing confidence for at least a half inch
or more for the interior lowlands, with one to two inches for the
Willapa Hills, Coast Range and the Cascades. Afterwards, cool
showery weather is expected for Saturday into Sunday.
With the expected rainfall, any clogged drains or gutters could
easily overfill. With the dry weather through Thursday, consider
checking outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor
drainage and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.
Also, the areas around in the past burned areas, such as the
Santiam Canyon and the upper McKenzie River Valley, could see
localized debris flows.
For the latest forecasts and weather observations, visit
www.weather.gov/portland
