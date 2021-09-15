Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 1:17AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR

Alerts

.A vigorous weather system may affect north central Oregon and

south central Washington this weekend and bring the seasons first

significant rain to portions of the area along with breezy

winds. A cool front is expected to move across the area Friday

night with developing rain showers along with breezy winds into

Saturday. With increasing confidence some locations could receive

over a quarter inch of rain especially in the area mountains. Any

outdoor festivities should keep aware of the possible changing

weather conditions as the weekend nears including any updates to

the weather forecast.