Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 1:17AM PDT by NWS Pendleton OR
.A vigorous weather system may affect north central Oregon and
south central Washington this weekend and bring the seasons first
significant rain to portions of the area along with breezy
winds. A cool front is expected to move across the area Friday
night with developing rain showers along with breezy winds into
Saturday. With increasing confidence some locations could receive
over a quarter inch of rain especially in the area mountains. Any
outdoor festivities should keep aware of the possible changing
weather conditions as the weekend nears including any updates to
the weather forecast.
