Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 4:27AM PDT by NWS Portland OR
The weather pattern will change later this week as a series of
strong, wet cold fronts will bring an end to this long dry and hot
summer.
Overnight temperatures will cool into the lower to mid 40s tonight,
with some of our more exposed and traditionally cooler locales
dropping down into the 30s. With the potential of frost in
outlying rural areas, consider taking time and precautions to
protect any temperature sensitive plants. Afternoon high
temperatures will be in the 70s through Thursday, then cool to the
60s for Friday into this weekend.
A strong cold front will push into the region Friday night,
bringing the first significant widespread rain to the region since
last spring. Rain may be heavy along the front, and may be heavy
enough to cause localized debris flows in recently burned areas
such as Santiam Canyon, the upper McKenzie River Valley, as well
as the Bull, Middle Fork, and Rough Patch fire complexes.
Elsewhere, heavy rainfall rates Friday night may lead to some
ponding on roadways and minor urban flooding issues in areas of
poor drainage.
Overall expected rainfall amounts may still be adjusted between
now and the event, but at this point 1 to 2 inches of rain are
expected for the inland valleys by Monday morning, with 2 to 4
inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.
With the expected rainfall, any clogged drains or gutters could
easily overfill. With the dry weather through Thursday, consider
checking outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor
drainage and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.
