Special Weather Statement issued September 15 at 4:27AM PDT by NWS Portland OR

The weather pattern will change later this week as a series of

strong, wet cold fronts will bring an end to this long dry and hot

summer.

Overnight temperatures will cool into the lower to mid 40s tonight,

with some of our more exposed and traditionally cooler locales

dropping down into the 30s. With the potential of frost in

outlying rural areas, consider taking time and precautions to

protect any temperature sensitive plants. Afternoon high

temperatures will be in the 70s through Thursday, then cool to the

60s for Friday into this weekend.

A strong cold front will push into the region Friday night,

bringing the first significant widespread rain to the region since

last spring. Rain may be heavy along the front, and may be heavy

enough to cause localized debris flows in recently burned areas

such as Santiam Canyon, the upper McKenzie River Valley, as well

as the Bull, Middle Fork, and Rough Patch fire complexes.

Elsewhere, heavy rainfall rates Friday night may lead to some

ponding on roadways and minor urban flooding issues in areas of

poor drainage.

Overall expected rainfall amounts may still be adjusted between

now and the event, but at this point 1 to 2 inches of rain are

expected for the inland valleys by Monday morning, with 2 to 4

inches possible along the coast and across the higher terrain.

With the expected rainfall, any clogged drains or gutters could

easily overfill. With the dry weather through Thursday, consider

checking outdoor drains, roof gutters, and other areas with poor

drainage and clearing out the dead leaves and debris.

