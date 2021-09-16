Wind Advisory issued September 16 at 2:41PM PDT until September 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including highways 299,

395, the cities of Alturas, Canby and Willow Creek. In Oregon,

Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and

Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities of

Lakeview, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 140 east of

Bly, 395 and highway 31 between Summer Lake and Lakeview.

* WHEN…From noon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also lead to enhanced

fire behavior on existing fires.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.