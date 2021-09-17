Wind Advisory issued September 17 at 1:03PM PDT until September 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County, including highways 299,
395, the cities of Alturas, Canby and Willow Creek. In Oregon,
Northern and Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County
and Central and Eastern Lake County. This includes the cities
of Lakeview, Valley Falls, and portions of highways 140 east
of Bly, 395 and highway 31 between Summer Lake and Lakeview.
* WHEN…From noon to 11 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also lead to greater
wildfire-spread potential…
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.