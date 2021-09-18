Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Updated
today at 10:05 PM
Published 2:57 PM

Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 2:57PM PDT until September 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also lead to greater
wildfire-spread potential

* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content