Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 2:57PM PDT until September 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR
* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and
Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and
Eastern Lake County.
* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also lead to greater
wildfire-spread potential
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.