Wind Advisory issued September 18 at 2:57PM PDT until September 18 at 11:00PM PDT by NWS Medford OR

* WHAT…Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE…In California, Modoc County. In Oregon, Northern and

Eastern Klamath County and Western Lake County and Central and

Eastern Lake County.

* WHEN…Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Gusty winds could also lead to greater

wildfire-spread potential

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.